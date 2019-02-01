Western Melbourne make first signing in Kone

A-League club Western Melbourne Group confirmed their first signing, landing former Greece international Panagiotis Kone.

Kone, 31, joins the club as a marquee player on a two-year deal ahead of their first season in the league in 2019-20.

The attacker has previously played for Udinese, Bologna and Brescia in Serie A and Granada in LaLiga, while he was a Super League winner with AEK Athens in Greece.

Kone last played during 2017-18 for AEK and said he was eager to get started in Melbourne.

We can't wait to see you in the @ALeague, Panagiotis! pic.twitter.com/pzFWnEmOhJ— Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) February 1, 2019

"I am looking forward to playing a big part for Western Melbourne on and off the field," he said in a statement on Friday.

"I am excited to meet my new team-mates but also the great Greek community in Melbourne."

A 28-time Greece international, Kone last played for his nation in 2015.