This is what needs to happen for Real Madrid to sign Sadio Mané – report

The Spanish club are planning a squad overhaul this summer, with Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba among the players they are looking to bring in.

A report in El Confidencial claims that the capital club has two transfer lists, one for affordable targets and one for luxury targets.

Hazard, PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic are said to be on the first list, with the cost of signing all three not expected to exceed €200 million.

The outlet says that Pogba and Mané are on the second list due to the fact that an outlay of more than €250 million would be needed to land the Premier League pair.

The report adds that with Mané, Real would need the Liverpool forward to make the Anfield club aware of his intention to join Zinedine Zidane’s side, before then having to fork out more than €150 million for a deal to go ahead.

The 27-year-old has been in terrific form for the Reds this season, scoring 17 goals in 31 Premier League appearances.

