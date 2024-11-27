When is Sam Kerr returning from injury?

For the last four years Sam Kerr has led the line for Chelsea - helping the Blues to an unprecedented era of success in the process.

Kerr, 31, has 58 goals in just 75 WSL games for Chelsea helping them win the league title in every season she has played for the club.

Even in a squad with as much quality as Chelsea’s, Kerr’s absence is still keenly felt as she remains on the sidelines with an ACL injury. So when might we see her back on the pitch?

Sam Kerr’s injury and when she could return to playing

Kerr is Australia's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerr ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament at a warm weather training camp during the 2023-24 winter break, becoming the latest name to have suffered the injury in the women’s game – an ongoing problem widely described as an epidemic.

Chelsea confirmed the injury on January 7, 2024 - and that she would miss the remainder of that season. The Blues still managed to win the WSL in spite of their star players' absence, with Kerr was spotted in the team celebrations on the final day of the season.

Could we see Kerr on a pitch again before the end of 2024?

Despite the injury her future at Stamford Bridge is assured, Kerr putting pen to paper on a new two-year contract in June.

Most players to have suffered an ACL take between nine and 14 months to fully recover – although this is dependent on the age and injury history of the individual.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor gave a positive update ahead of a recent win over Celtic, suggesting Kerr could be back training before the turn of the year.

"Sam is doing really well," she said. "And she's back on the pitch, but not participating with the team yet.

VIDEO How Lauren James Will Change Women's Football Forever

"Certainly, by the end of the year she will be back with the team. It's difficult for me to give a timeline or an exact date for her to come back (to a matchday squad) but she is in a good place, she is confident and is progressing day by day."

2024 has still given Kerr plenty of good news off the pitch – her and partner Kristie Mewis, of the USWNT and West Ham, having recently announced they are expecting their first child together.

And the year could yet have a happy ending on the field as well, if Kerr is able to make her long awaited return for the Blues.