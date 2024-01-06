When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The FA Cup takes pride of place at the beginning of every year as third round fixtures dominate the opening weekend of the English football calendar.

With 32 ties scheduled between Friday and Monday, there is plenty of cup action across this weekend.

Holders Manchester City are at home to Huddersfield Town on Sunday, ahead of a huge tie between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium later in the day.

And replays aside, the third round concludes on Monday night with Manchester United's trip to Wigan Athletic.

The fourth round will see 32 teams battle it out for a place in the last 16 as the prestigious cup competition reaches its business end.

So when is the draw? How can you watch? And what are the ball numbers? Below, a look at everything you need to know...

When is the fourth round draw?

The 2023/24 FA Cup fourth round draw will take place around 7.50pm GMT on Monday, January 8th. Ties will be decided prior to the third-round clash between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United, which kicks off at 8.15pm.

Will the draw be televised?

UK viewers can watch the draw live on ITV1 ahead of the game between Wigan and Manchester United on Monday evening. The coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT and the draw is expected to start around 20 minutes later. Registered users can also stream the draw on ITVX.

Additionally, the draw will also be covered live on radio station talkSPORT from 7:50pm.

What are the ball numbers?

Winners of this weekend's third-round ties will go into the hat for Monday's draw, along with those teams involved in replays later this month. Here are the ball numbers:

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

2. Shrewsbury Town or Wrexham

3. Arsenal or Liverpool

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

6. West Ham United or Bristol City

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Fulham

9. West Bromwich Albion or Aldershot Town

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Peterborough United or Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton

18. Middlesbrough or Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

21. Manchester City or Huddersfield Town

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Gillingham or Sheffield United

24. Swansea City or Morecambe

25. Chelsea or Preston North End

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh

32. Hull City or Birmingham City

When does the FA Cup fourth round take place?

Fourth-round ties will take place on the weekend of January 27th, 2024. Replays will be organised if matches end in a draw.

Replays for third-round ties will be played midweek – on January 16th and 17th.

