When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
Everything you need to know about the next round of the FA Cup
The FA Cup takes pride of place at the beginning of every year as third round fixtures dominate the opening weekend of the English football calendar.
With 32 ties scheduled between Friday and Monday, there is plenty of cup action across this weekend.
Holders Manchester City are at home to Huddersfield Town on Sunday, ahead of a huge tie between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium later in the day.
And replays aside, the third round concludes on Monday night with Manchester United's trip to Wigan Athletic.
The fourth round will see 32 teams battle it out for a place in the last 16 as the prestigious cup competition reaches its business end.
So when is the draw? How can you watch? And what are the ball numbers? Below, a look at everything you need to know...
When is the fourth round draw?
The 2023/24 FA Cup fourth round draw will take place around 7.50pm GMT on Monday, January 8th. Ties will be decided prior to the third-round clash between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United, which kicks off at 8.15pm.
Will the draw be televised?
UK viewers can watch the draw live on ITV1 ahead of the game between Wigan and Manchester United on Monday evening. The coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT and the draw is expected to start around 20 minutes later. Registered users can also stream the draw on ITVX.
Additionally, the draw will also be covered live on radio station talkSPORT from 7:50pm.
What are the ball numbers?
Winners of this weekend's third-round ties will go into the hat for Monday's draw, along with those teams involved in replays later this month. Here are the ball numbers:
1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
2. Shrewsbury Town or Wrexham
3. Arsenal or Liverpool
4. Brighton & Hove Albion
5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
6. West Ham United or Bristol City
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Fulham
9. West Bromwich Albion or Aldershot Town
10. Southampton
11. Ipswich Town
12. Peterborough United or Leeds United
13. Leicester City
14. Watford
15. Newcastle United
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Crystal Palace or Everton
18. Middlesbrough or Aston Villa
19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
21. Manchester City or Huddersfield Town
22. Blackburn Rovers
23. Gillingham or Sheffield United
24. Swansea City or Morecambe
25. Chelsea or Preston North End
26. AFC Bournemouth
27. Coventry City
28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers
29. Plymouth Argyle
30. Maidstone United
31. Newport County or Eastleigh
32. Hull City or Birmingham City
When does the FA Cup fourth round take place?
Fourth-round ties will take place on the weekend of January 27th, 2024. Replays will be organised if matches end in a draw.
Replays for third-round ties will be played midweek – on January 16th and 17th.
