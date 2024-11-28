When is the FA Cup third-round draw set to take place?

The third-round draw for the FA Cup takes place this weekend

The third-round draw for the Emirates FA Cup will take place this weekend.

Some 64 teams will learn their fates as current holders Manchester United begin their defence of the competition at this stage. Ruben Amorim will be tasked with leading his side to glory after Erik ten Hag's oversaw a Wembley victory against Manchester City last season.

Gainsborough Trinity, Kettering Town and Harborough Town are the three lowest-ranked teams left in the competition, with each of them currently playing their football in the 7th tier of the footballing pyramid.

When is the third-round draw for the FA Cup set to be made?

Harrogate Town will host non-league outfit Gainsborough Trinity on Friday evening live on BBC (Image credit: Getty Images)

The FA Cup third-round draw is set to take place on Sunday 3 December 2024.

Although a time is yet to be confirmed, it will likely take place around Kettering Town’s clash with Doncaster Rovers, which starts at 12pm GMT.

Where can I watch the FA Cup third-round draw live on TV?

Kobbie Mainoo scored in the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw for the third-round of the Emirates FA Cup will take place live on BBC2.

You can also watch the draw take place on BBC Sport and on BBC iPlayer should you not be able to tune in elsewhere.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When will the FA Cup third-round ties be played?

The prize up for grabs in all its glory... (Image credit: Getty Images)

The third-round ties will be played on the weekend commencing the Saturday 11 January, 2025.

Big-hitters Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool will all be involved hoping to seal their progression to the next stage of the competition.

Who is involved in the second-round ties this weekend of the FA Cup?

The full list of fixtures from the second round of the Emirates FA Cup are available below:

Friday 29 November – 7.45pm GMT

Harrogate Town v. Gainsborough Trinity (Live on BBC Two)

Saturday 30 November – 11.30am GMT

Wealdstone v. Wycombe Wanderers (Live on ITV1, ITVX and STV)

Saturday 30 November – 3pm GMT

Salford City v. Cheltenham Town

Walsall v. Charlton Athletic

Exeter City v. Chesterfield

Leyton Orient v. Oldham Athletic

Barnsley v. Bristol Rovers

Accrington Stanley v. Swindon Town

Crawley Town v. Lincoln City

Stevenage v. Mansfield Town

Peterborough United v. Notts County

Stockport County v. Brackley Town

Morecambe v. Bradford City

Cambridge United v. Wigan Athletic

Saturday 30 November – 7.15pm GMT

AFC Wimbledon v. Dagenham & Redbridge (Live on ITVX)

Sunday 1 December – 12pm GMT

Kettering Town v. Doncaster Rovers (Live on BBC Two)

Sunday 1 December – 1pm GMT

Blackpool v. Birmingham City

Sunday 1 December – 2pm GMT

Burton Albion v. Tamworth

Reading v. Harborough Town

Sunday 1 December – 3.15pm GMT

Solihull Moors v. Bromley (Live on ITV1, ITVX and STV)