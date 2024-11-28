When is the FA Cup third-round draw set to take place?
Find out all the details ahead of the inclusion of Premier League sides
The third-round draw for the Emirates FA Cup will take place this weekend.
Some 64 teams will learn their fates as current holders Manchester United begin their defence of the competition at this stage. Ruben Amorim will be tasked with leading his side to glory after Erik ten Hag's oversaw a Wembley victory against Manchester City last season.
Gainsborough Trinity, Kettering Town and Harborough Town are the three lowest-ranked teams left in the competition, with each of them currently playing their football in the 7th tier of the footballing pyramid.
When is the third-round draw for the FA Cup set to be made?
The FA Cup third-round draw is set to take place on Sunday 3 December 2024.
Although a time is yet to be confirmed, it will likely take place around Kettering Town’s clash with Doncaster Rovers, which starts at 12pm GMT.
Where can I watch the FA Cup third-round draw live on TV?
The draw for the third-round of the Emirates FA Cup will take place live on BBC2.
You can also watch the draw take place on BBC Sport and on BBC iPlayer should you not be able to tune in elsewhere.
When will the FA Cup third-round ties be played?
The third-round ties will be played on the weekend commencing the Saturday 11 January, 2025.
Big-hitters Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool will all be involved hoping to seal their progression to the next stage of the competition.
Who is involved in the second-round ties this weekend of the FA Cup?
The full list of fixtures from the second round of the Emirates FA Cup are available below:
Friday 29 November – 7.45pm GMT
Harrogate Town v. Gainsborough Trinity (Live on BBC Two)
Saturday 30 November – 11.30am GMT
Wealdstone v. Wycombe Wanderers (Live on ITV1, ITVX and STV)
Saturday 30 November – 3pm GMT
Salford City v. Cheltenham Town
Walsall v. Charlton Athletic
Exeter City v. Chesterfield
Leyton Orient v. Oldham Athletic
Barnsley v. Bristol Rovers
Accrington Stanley v. Swindon Town
Crawley Town v. Lincoln City
Stevenage v. Mansfield Town
Peterborough United v. Notts County
Stockport County v. Brackley Town
Morecambe v. Bradford City
Cambridge United v. Wigan Athletic
Saturday 30 November – 7.15pm GMT
AFC Wimbledon v. Dagenham & Redbridge (Live on ITVX)
Sunday 1 December – 12pm GMT
Kettering Town v. Doncaster Rovers (Live on BBC Two)
Sunday 1 December – 1pm GMT
Blackpool v. Birmingham City
Sunday 1 December – 2pm GMT
Burton Albion v. Tamworth
Reading v. Harborough Town
Sunday 1 December – 3.15pm GMT
Solihull Moors v. Bromley (Live on ITV1, ITVX and STV)
