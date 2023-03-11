Who is on Match of the Day this weekend and how will it work?

Match of the Day will be broadcast on Saturday night at the usual time, but the Premier League highlights show will have a different look on Saturday after host Gary Lineker was taken off presenting duties by the BBC.

Lineker was "stepped back" from presenting tonight's programme following a backlash to his comments on social media this week, in which he heavily criticised the government's latest policy on migrant boats and compared the language used to rhetoric by Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

After the former England captain was removed from coverage on Saturday, a large number of colleagues showed solidarity in a big boycott from the BBC's sports section.

Who will be on Saturday's Match of the Day?

In a word, nobody. After the announcement that Lineker would not be taking part, Ian Wright quickly ruled himself out of Saturday's show. Alan Shearer was next and one after another, a series of pundits and presenters followed suit.

Those included Jermaine Jenas and Alex Scott, who also said she would not host Football Focus on Saturday, plus Micah Richards. MOTD 2 presenter Mark Chapman was another, also refusing to be involved in Radio 5's football show on Saturday.

"Saturday's Match of the Day will not have studio presenter or pundits after contributors pull out in solidarity with Gary Lineker," the BBC said on Twitter.



After a number of high-profile pundits pulled out on Friday, speculation turned to the Match of the Day commentators and given that their salaries are a lot lower than those of the ex-footballers, many expected them to participate as normal.

But the commentators released a joint statement on Friday to say they would not be working on Saturday's Match of the Day either.

"As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night’s broadcast," Steve Wilson wrote on Twitter. "We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish."

Will there be any interviews?

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) announced that there will be no interviews with players for Match of the Day after today's matches.

"We have been informed that players involved in today's games will not be asked to participate in interviews for Match of the Day," they said on Twitter.

The PFA said they had been speaking to their members and were concerned that some might face consequences for choosing not to complete their broadcast commitments.

"This is a common sense decision that ensures players won't now be put in that position," they added.

What time will MOTD be on and how long will it be?

Match of the Day will start at 10:20pm on Saturday as originally scheculed, but the running time has been dramatically reduced due to the absence of a presenter and pundits.

That means no analysis or discussion surrounding the matches, with only highlights of the games to be shown in a 20-minute programme.

"Match of the Day will run for 20 minutes tonight," the BBC said on Twitter.

There was no Football Focus on Saturday as presenter Alex Scott said she did not feel right about doing the show. Kelly Somers also ruled herself out and the programme was wiped from the schedules.

Final Score was also scrapped after presenter Jason Mohammad said he would not be involved in it on Saturday. Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray had been due to take part in that and Football Focus, but said he would not be participating in either.

And BBC Radio 5 Live canned their flagship football show on Saturday after presenter Mark Chapman pulled out, along with a number of others, including Dion Dublin and Colin Murray.

Will MOTD 2 be on?

It is unclear what will happen with MOTD 2, Sunday's highlights show, but it seems unlikely any of those who ruled themselves out on Saturday (including host Mark Chapman) will want to go ahead with the programme.

Former Tottenham and England striker Jermain Defoe had been scheduled to appear as a pundit on the show, but has already said he will not be taking part.

"It's always such a privilege to work with BBC MOTD. But tomorrow I have taken the decision to stand down from my punditry duties," he wrote on Twitter.