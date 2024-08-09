Champions League gets new look to go along with new format

The Champions League is all change this campaign - and has been given a bit of a visual refresh

The Champions League branding has received a new look to go along with the radical changes to its format.

The changes to the look of the introductory video package that will play before and during each game in UEFA's flagship club competition are not as sweeping as the alterations to the tournament schedule.

