Why does the transfer window close on February 3?

It is somewhat rare that the January transfer window closes in February right?

Despite having seen minimal movement across the month, clubs from around Europe will have just a few more days to conduct their business before the window slams shut until the summer months.

But why have teams been granted an extra few days and what are the reasons behind extending the deadline until early February? We here at FourFourTwo are here to explain...

Why does the January transfer window close in February?

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo in January 2023 (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Although the details have never been fully revealed, the Premier League did concur last year that the deadline was extended to help bring the English game in line with some of European football’s elite leagues.

Their statement explained how conversations with other leagues indicated communication could therefore be clearer around transfers, although that doesn't seem to have changed the level of activity.

Donyell Malen moved from Borussia Dortmund to Aston Villa earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The winter window will open on Wednesday 1 January 2025 and will close at 23:00 GMT on Monday 3 February 2025," read a statement made by the Premier League in May 2024.

"To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, La Liga, and LFP, who will all close their Summer and Winter windows on 30 August and 3 February respectively.”

Manchester City have brought in three players this month, Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov. Kyle Walker has left on loan for AC Milan after he wished to seek a new challenge.

Aston Villa signed Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund and also sanctioned a deal for Andres Garcia from Levante. Diego Carlos departed for Fenerbahce too.

In FourFourTwo's view, it still seems odd that the January window closes in February, but we can see the reasoning behind it. Gone are the days of Jim White and Deadline Day last-minute deals on Sky Sports News…