Why has Jermaine Jenas been sacked by the BBC?
Jermaine Jenas has been sacked from Match of the Day and The One Show
The BBC have confirmed that Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the corporation.
The former England, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Tottenham midfielder had been a regular pundit on Match of the Day and a presenter of The One Show, but has been immediately taken off air.
"We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up,” a spokesperson from the BBC said.
VIDEO Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly
Why has Jermaine Jenas been sacked by the BBC?
Jenas has been dismissed following ‘complaints about workplace conduct’ according to the BBC, with issues believed to have been raised with the broadcaster a few weeks ago.
The 41-year-old was last on air at the BBC earlier this summer, when he was a part of their Euro 2024 coverage. The BBC’s official figures showed that he earned between £190,000 and £194,999 per year for the corporation.
Jenas called time on his playing career in 2016 and moved into media work, appearing on Match of the Day, plus BT Sport. In 2020 he began presenting The One Show after the departure of Matt Baker and was made a permanent host the following year.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Sky News are also reporting that his agency MC Saatchi have said they are no longer representing him.
Jenas, who played 21 times for England, had been touted as a potential successor to Gary Lineker as Match of the Day host and was the co-commentator during the Euro 2024 semi-final between Spain and France.
His last on-air appearance was for TNT Sports at the weekend, when he commentated on Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.
More BBC stories
Gareth Southgate to make shock return to football, replacing fan-favourite: report
Who has the TV rights for each competition this season?
Gary Lineker's huge 'ITV transfer' plotted amid uncertain BBC future: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.