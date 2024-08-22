Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC

The BBC have confirmed that Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the corporation.

The former England, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Tottenham midfielder had been a regular pundit on Match of the Day and a presenter of The One Show, but has been immediately taken off air.

"We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up,” a spokesperson from the BBC said.

Why has Jermaine Jenas been sacked by the BBC?

Jenas has been dismissed following ‘complaints about workplace conduct’ according to the BBC, with issues believed to have been raised with the broadcaster a few weeks ago.

The 41-year-old was last on air at the BBC earlier this summer, when he was a part of their Euro 2024 coverage. The BBC’s official figures showed that he earned between £190,000 and £194,999 per year for the corporation.

Jenas called time on his playing career in 2016 and moved into media work, appearing on Match of the Day, plus BT Sport. In 2020 he began presenting The One Show after the departure of Matt Baker and was made a permanent host the following year.

Jermaine Jenas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky News are also reporting that his agency MC Saatchi have said they are no longer representing him.

Jenas, who played 21 times for England, had been touted as a potential successor to Gary Lineker as Match of the Day host and was the co-commentator during the Euro 2024 semi-final between Spain and France.

His last on-air appearance was for TNT Sports at the weekend, when he commentated on Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

