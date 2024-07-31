Gareth Southgate to make shock return to football, replacing fan-favourite: report

Gareth Southgate could find his next job offer forthcoming after departing the post as England manager following his side’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final earlier this month.

England reached their second European Championship final under Southgate’s command this summer but fell to a 2-1 defeat in the final in Berlin thanks to goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal, with Cole Palmer’s equaliser from the bench proving in vain.

Southgate subsequently resigned from his job, which remains vacant as the FA look to recruit a successor who can take them to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

VIDEO: Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

Gareth Southgate faces rival bids for services

Former Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough centre-back Southgate will also be considering his future, and The Sun report that the BBC and ITV alike are considering making him an offer to swap the dugout for a TV studio for the new campaign ahead.

Match of the Day is a pundit short after Ian Wright decided to call it a day on the flagship Premier League highlights programme at the end of last season.

The former Arsenal striker explained: “I’m getting older, I just want to make sure I use the time well and efficiently for myself and at the moment, Match of the Day is the one that if something had to go, it had to be that.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ian Wright has left Match of the Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

ITV would meanwhile see Southgate’s acquisition as a coup having secured the rights to every England men’s match outside major tournaments from this September through to summer 2028.

That will include all of their qualifying games for the next World Cup and Euros, plus their Nations League games and friendlies, for a total of at least 40 games over the next four years.

Southgate has worked as a pundit and co-commentator for ITV before, lending his insight to their FA Cup and Champions League coverage.

Southgate stepped down after Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

More England stories

3am alarms, state of the art technology, muted celebrations when England won and Alexi Lalas' one-liners...what it was like covering Euro 2024 in America

'I don’t think England have to appoint an English manager’: Premier League legend weighs in on Three Lions boss debate

When are the international breaks this season?