Why is Kylian Mbappe not wearing his mask for France versus Spain at Euro 2024?

By
published

France captain Kylian Mbappe has been wearing a protective mask after breaking his nose at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe was unmasked against Spain
Kylian Mbappe was unmasked against Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

France captain Kylian Mbappe surprised fans when he walked out for his side’s Euro 2024 semi-final against Spain by ditching the protective mask he has used since breaking his nose in his side’s opening fixture at the tournament.

The new Real Madrid star slammed his nose into the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso in Les Bleus’ opening Group D match and was forced to sit out the goalless draw with the Netherlands before returning to action with a mask to protect the injury, which will require surgery following the tournament. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.