'If I was Nico Williams, I would never go to Chelsea' former Stamford Bridge hero tells Euro 2024 star to avoid his ex-club

Nico Williams has been one of the stars of Euro 2024

Nico Williams is likely to have plenty of suitors after his performances at Euro 2024. The Spain winger has excelled alongside the equally exciting Lamine Yamal for La Roja, and he could yet help his country to glory in Germany.

After an excellent season in La Liga with Athletic Club, Williams is one of Europe’s most-wanted players in this summer’s transfer window. Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea all linked to the 21-year-old at various stages.

But former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf has explains why Chelsea is definitely NOT be the best destination for Williams right now.

The GENIUS Way Spain Adapted To Beat Germany

"Nico Williams would be fantastic for Chelsea - but do you think he would go to Chelsea? They don’t have Champions League football," Leboeuf told BoyleSports . "I follow La Liga and he has been brilliant for Bilbao all season. To put it his way, if I was Williams, I would never go to Chelsea.

"I saw so many players move to Saudi Arabia and I lost respect for them – like Ruben Neves who moved to Saudi at such a young age. I couldn't have done that and it’s a similar situation to Nico Williams. So many big clubs want him and it would be odd for him to move to a club where they are not in the elite European tournament.”

Leboeuf did not hold back in his criticism of Chelsea’s recent approach in the transfer window, adding: "I’m frustrated as a former Chelsea player. I still follow all my former clubs and especially Chelsea, as something special happened with me and the fans there when I was at the club. My frustration is now turning to anger. Chelsea change coaches but they are not thinking differently. I try to stay neutral - even when Chelsea play Man United – but I have to be professional.

Spain winger Nico Williams has earned plenty of admirers this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Chelsea as a football club is just not working and we are becoming a mockery for other clubs. We live in the present and not the future, fans want results and I want results, I don’t want to wait four years to get them.



"We need to sign spine players - look at what N’Golo Kante is doing at the Euros - it’s shameful why we’re getting rid of these players. We also got rid of Thiago Silva, who was our only experienced defender.

"We have talented players but they are far too young. There needs to be a blend of youth and wisdom of experience and we don’t have that - that is why we’re good and then terrible 15 minutes later and this is the new normal."

