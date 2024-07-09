'If I was Nico Williams, I would never go to Chelsea' former Stamford Bridge hero tells Euro 2024 star to avoid his ex-club

By
published

Nico Williams has been warned not to join Chelsea with one main reason cited

Nico Williams of Spain applauds the fans after the team's victory and progression to the quarter final in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia at Cologne Stadium on June 30, 2024 in Cologne, Germany.
Nico Williams has been one of the stars of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Ryan Pierse - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Nico Williams is likely to have plenty of suitors after his performances at Euro 2024. The Spain winger has excelled alongside the equally exciting Lamine Yamal for La Roja, and he could yet help his country to glory in Germany.

After an excellent season in La Liga with Athletic Club, Williams is one of Europe’s most-wanted players in this summer’s transfer window. Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea all linked to the 21-year-old at various stages.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.