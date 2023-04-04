Why is Lionel Messi being booed at PSG? Club's fans 'embarrassing' for jeering Argentine during loss to Lyon

Lionel Messi faced boos, whistles and jeers from sections of PSG's fanbase during their 1-0 loss to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Monday night, with supporters questioning the Argentine's allegiance to the club.

With Messi's contract at the French giants set to expire in the summer and no new deal forthcoming, according to L'Equipe, the 35-year-old has been linked with a move either to Inter Miami or back to Barcelona.

This has caused disquiet among fans, who shared their displeasure with Messi during the disappointing defeat.

After returning from World Cup 2022, it initially seemed like Messi would extend his stay in Paris, albeit on lower wages. However, L'Equipe is reporting PSG are set to change their minds in negotiations, opting for a change of tact to secure the Champions League trophy they covet so desperately.

PSG fans whistling Lionel Messi 😮(via taoualit__amar/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UsOipUGA6XApril 3, 2023 See more

Confirming Barcelona's interest in bringing Messi back to the club last week, Blaugrana vice-president Rafa Yuste stated that contact over a potential return had been made between both parties.

"I think Leo is also in love with Barca and the city of Barcelona," Yuste said. "I think fate will make it possible. Let's see if we can have Leo back in Barcelona."

Thierry Henry criticised PSG fans for their treatment of Messi during the loss to Lyon, suggesting he should return to Barcelona to finish his career.

“It’s embarrassing to hear whistles from the Parc," Henry said during coverage of the game on Amazon Prime. "You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season.

"Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe. After that, I don’t know what he will do. Because the way he left Barcelona after everything he did… I didn’t really like it. For the love of football, he should go back to Barcelona."

Emmanuel Petit, Henry's compatriot and former Arsenal team-mate, agreed, suggesting the fans showed a complete lack of respect.

”The whistles at Messi are an insult to football," Petit claimed. "Get out of that club now, Leo. It’s not a football club, but a pre-retirement club, even if you’re 20 years old. No player has ever progressed at PSG, that’s not Messi’s fault.”