Wijnaldum completes Newcastle switch

Georginio Wijnaldum has become the first signing of the Steve McLaren era at Newcastle United after agreeing a five-year deal at St James' Park.

The PSV captain lifted the Eredivisie title in the Netherlands last season, but he has given up the chance to play European football to move to the Premier League.

PSV confirmed on Friday that Wijnaldum had left the club's pre-season tour in France to undergo a medical with Newcastle, ahead of discussing personal terms.

Confirming the signing on Saturday, Newcastle have revealed that the deal is the third-most expensive in club history, his fee less than only those paid for Alan Shearer and Michael Owen.

"I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player," Wijnaldum told the club's official website.

"I felt the time was right for me to move and the club have shown they really want me, so I'm very happy to be here.

"There's a few players here who are from Holland - I know them well and they will help me feel at home in Newcastle.

"I know the club has a great stadium with great fans. I want to play here as soon as possible - I want to feel the atmosphere and hear the crowd. I cannot wait to get started."

Having previously exploited the French market, Newcastle appear to be aiming their sights on the Netherlands with a growing legion of Dutch stars in their team.

Wijnaldum joins international team-mates Tim Krul, Daryl Janmaat, Vurnon Anita and Siem de Jong on Tyneside.