Here’s how much Arsenal will have to pay to sign Wilfried Zaha this summer

Crystal Palace have slapped a £100m price tag on Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha, report the Daily Mail.

The Gunners are keen to acquire the Ivory Coast international as they attempt to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

However, Palace do not want to lose another star player after selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United this week.

The Eagles hierarchy are determined to hold firm despite Zaha's desire to join a club who can offer him European football.

And according to The Sun, chairman Steve Parish is concerned that letting the forward go would jeopardise his plans to attract new investors to Selhurst Park, with American co-owners David Blitzer and Josh Harris looking to sell their shares in the south London side.

Parish's hefty demands will price Arsenal out of a deal unless they are prepared to raise funds by moving on one of their own key men.

READ MORE

Ranked! The most expensive uncapped players in the world

Why 2019/20 will spell the end for the Premier League top six as we know it