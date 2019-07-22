Arsenal up their offer with player-plus-cash bid for Wilfried Zaha – but it's still not enough

The Gunners failed with a £40 million bid for the Ivory Coast international earlier this summer as the Selhurst Park club hold out for £80 million.

The Independent has reported that Palace have turned down Arsenal’s latest proposal of a deal worth £55m, £10m of which would be dependent on clauses, as well as sending Reiss Nelson on loan.

Zaha’s current employers don’t think the offer is close to meeting their demands.

Palace are said to be open to the idea of bringing in Nelson or fellow Gunners youngster Bukayo Saka on a temporary deal, but they don’t believe the deal currently on offer is enough to let the forward go.

Sources have told the outlet that the Emirates club will need to offer more cash up front and include a player as a permanent signing in addition to the loan arrival.

Carl Jenkinson has been touted as a possible makeweight in the deal as a permanent addition to Palace's squad.

Zaha has told the club that he wants to leave this summer, but an agreement is still a long way from being reached.

