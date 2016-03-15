Wilkinson replaces Spiranovic for Socceroos

Melbourne City defender Alex Wilkinson has replaced the injured Matthew Spiranovic in Australia's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Spiranovic is sidelined with a calf strain and missed Hangzhou Greentown's 1-0 loss to Shijiazhuang Ever Bright in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou said he had the depth in his squad to cover for Spiranovic's absence.

"Matthew has picked up a minor calf strain that kept him out of his game last weekend so it is best that he stays in China to get the injury right and we can bring in Alex Wilkinson who has always done the job when selected," he said.

"One of the advantages of creating depth in this squad over the last two years is the ability to not have to take risks with players who have an injury and we will not lose anything by having Alex come into the squad for these two crucial matches."

Australia, who top Group B in the second round of qualifying, face Tajikistan and Jordan at home in March.