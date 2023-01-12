Will Dean Henderson be able to play the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United?

As Nottingham Forest progressed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Dean Henderson would have been praying Forest weren't drawn out of the hat to face Manchester United, his parent club, in the final-four of the tournament.

Of course, that duly happened, with the two-legged semi-final scheduled for the final two weeks of January. Consequently, Henderson is unable to play in the games, due to regulations regarding loan players.

Indeed, Article 6.3 of the Carabao Cup rules and regulations states: "Players registered on a temporary basis will not be able to play unless the club holding his full registration gives its written consent."

On a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest from Manchester United, Henderson helped the East Midlands side beat Wolves in the quarter-finals, his two saves in the penalty shootout from Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge ensuring his side progressed to the next round.

In the post-match press conference, Forest manager Steve Cooper admitted news of Henderson's unavailability in the semis soured what was overwise a brilliant night.

"I have only just thought of that, it is frustrating," Cooper said. "After seeing the night Dean had tonight, he was excellent in the penalty shoot-out, but he was good in the game, more than good in the game.

"It's unfortunate. He's part of our group, he is so invested in the group and how we work, what we're trying to accelerate in terms of what we want to become.

"He's really buying into being in the city, and the greater good of the club. So, that [news Henderson will miss the semis against Manchester United] has put a bit of a dampener on it for me, to be honest."

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

As the rules state, though, there is still potential Henderson will face his parent club, provided they and manager Erik ten Hag provide him with special permission.

However, in the Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on December 27, Manchester United weren't proactive in allowing Henderson to play. The 25-year-old had to therefore sit in the stands, watching on as Wayne Hennessey conceded three goals without reply.

Therefore, it seems unlikely United and Ten Hag will provide him with special dispensation to play in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.