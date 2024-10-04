Will Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' be suspended this weekend?

For Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes, red cards appear to be like London buses.

The Portuguese turned out 241 times for the Red Devils without receiving a single red card, but then two came along at once.

Fernandes was first issued a straight red card in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham for serious foul play after he fouled James Maddison. Four days later, his second red came during Thursday night's 3-3 draw with Portugal.

What is Bruno Fernandes' suspension situation?

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are the Premier League's current crisis club, with the future of Erik ten Hag under the microscope with the club sitting 13th in the Premier League table with three defeats from their opening six matches.

Ahead of a tricky trip to Villa Park to face a bouyant Aston Villa side who beat Bayern Munich this week, the Dutchman will needs his most trusted lieutenants to stand up and be counted, so what is Fernandes' suspension situation??

Erik ten Hag may manage his final Manchester United game this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernandes straight red against Spurs trigged an automatic three-match Premier League suspension, meaning the 30-year-old was ruled out of the Villa game, plus his side's home clash against Brentford on October 19 and their trip to West Ham on October 27. That meant he would be able to have played in Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City before returning to Premier League action at home to Chelsea on November 3.

However, the club quickly put an appeal in and were successful in seeing his Spurs red card overturned, meaning that three-match suspension was wiped out.

That decision came on Tuesday, but two days later Fernandes was hit with his second straight red, this time coming when he received a second yellow card for a high boot with nine minutes remaining as his side trailed 3-2 in their Europa League tie at Porto.

His teammates were able to find an equalising goal to stop the rot and rescue a point from a game they had led 2-0 in, but Fernandes now faces a fresh suspension.

A red card that comes as a result of two yellows in a European competition means that the player will serve a one-match ban in his side's next game in that same UEFA competition.

Thankfully for Ten Hag, that means his skipper will be available to face Aston Villa on Sunday, with the suspension kicking in for the Red Devils trip to Fenerbahce on October 24 as the team look for their first Europa League victory of the campaign.