Will Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' be suspended this weekend?

By
published

Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second game running in Manchester United's draw in Porto

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Old Trafford on September 29, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes was sent off against Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes, red cards appear to be like London buses.

The Portuguese turned out 241 times for the Red Devils without receiving a single red card, but then two came along at once.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.