'He just threw the towel in... He should be contributing, running around with enthusiasm and helping his teammates': Graeme Souness SLAMS Manchester United star over attitude

Graeme Souness has highlighted Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as an example of modern skippers who "tend to hide" in testing times. The Liverpool legend doesn't expect the Portuguese playmaker to change, however.

Appearing on William Hill's Three Up Front podcast, Souness questioned Fernandes' attitude as skipper. He was particularly critical of his animated reactions when things don't go his or Manchester United's way.

The 29-year-old was handed the armband by manager Erik ten Hag ahead of last season, succeeding Harry Maguire in the role. His captaincy soon came under scrutiny, though, amid a rocky start to the campaign for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes captained Manchester United to FA Cup glory last term (Image credit: Alamy)

Souness said of the 71-cap Portugal international: "When you look at leaders in the modern game, one example is at Manchester United which is one of the biggest institutions in world football. The club captain is Bruno Fernandes.

"When they were 3-0 down against Liverpool a couple of seasons ago [a game United went on to lose 7-0], he just threw the towel in… he's the captain! If anything, he should still be contributing, running around with enthusiasm and helping his teammates.

"I think leaders in the modern game tend to hide. They don't want to put themselves out there, be held accountable or stand up and take the blame."

Fernandes has scored 79 goals in 233 appearances since joining United from Sporting Lisbon four-and-a-half years ago (Image credit: Alamy)

But Souness doesn't see Fernandes cutting out that side of his game. He concluded:

"I don't think [he] can change that aspect of himself – it's part of him. When he's shrugging his shoulders and throwing his arms around, that's just him."

Right now, it doesn't seem like Ten Hag has any plans to change his captain again. As such, Fernandes might not have heard the last of the famously scathing Scot's criticism...

