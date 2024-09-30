Manchester United star influential in Erik ten Hag's future - but he might never play for Dutchman again

Erik ten Hag looks dejected as he walks off the Old Trafford pitch after being beat 3-0

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing increasing pressure of being sacked after a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with one key member of the first team reportedly influential in his future.

The start of the 2024/25 season haven't showed many signs of progression at Manchester United, with Ten Hag's side sitting 12th in the Premier League with just seven points after six games.

That has piled the pressure on the Dutch manager, whose fate now relies on key players in his team to bail him out. One highly influential individual might have already played his last game under Ten Hag, though, following recent events at the club.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes holds key to Ten Hag's future

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly key to Ten Hag's future (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Bruno Fernandes' influence at Old Trafford will have a big say on whether Ten Hag continues as the Manchester United manager past the upcoming international break.

The report suggests that Marcus Rashford is also another prominent figure officials will be consulting with in the coming days, but while Fernandes could have a huge bearing on the Dutchman's future, it certainly won't be on the pitch.

Fernandes picked up a red card against Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's because the Portguese midfielder is suspended for the next three Premier League matches, meaning he could have played his last game in the English top flight for Ten Hag. The straight red card he picked up against Tottenham in Manchester United's 3-0 defeat will see him miss trips to Aston Villa and West Ham, as well a home match against Brentford before the end of October.

With the next international break coming the week commencing October 7, Ten Hag could therefore have left Old Trafford before Fernandes' return. The 28-year-old will likely still play in their Europa League fixtures against Porto and Fenerbahce in that time, however, as they look to pick up some much-needed points after an opening game draw with FC Twente.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

VIDEO: The ONLY Way Man City Can Survive Without Rodri

Fernandes' form under Ten Hag in recent time has been concerning, too. While he's picked up three assists so far this term, two of those came in their 7-0 mauling of League One side Barnsley in the League Cup. Indeed, the 28-year-old hasn't scored for Manchester United since April last season, when they beat Sheffield United 4-2 at Old Trafford.

Rashford, meanwhile, was controversially omitted from the first XI selected to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last week. He did return against Spurs, though that 3-0 defeat ultimately proved a disaster for those connected to the Red Devils.