Arsenal's 'framework' could convince young defender to choose them over Manchester United
Arsenal are offering Saint-Etienne's William Saliba the best pathway for his development, according to L'Equipe.
The French outlet claim that Manchester United and Manchester City are also keen on the player.
But it is Arsenal that they say offer a "framework conducive to the progression" of the 18-year-old who played 16 matches in Ligue 1 last season.
It's believed that Saint-Etienne need to raise funds to make squad improvements of their own, but ideally they would like to keep Saliba on loan for another season.
Whether such a temporary solution is included in Arsenal's proposal is unclear, but the Gunners are operating on a limited budget – not least after their failure to qualify for the Champions League.
Previous reports indicate that Saliba could cost around £25 million.
He is currently with France at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.
READ MORE...
How Holland solved their dressing room problems – and became a shining force again
How Gareth Southgate became The One – and made England whole again
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.