Williams wants Swansea to share goal burden

Ivorian striker Bony has netted eight Premier League goals, including four of Swansea's last six.

Bony had a number of chances against Tottenham on Sunday, eventually finding an equaliser to Harry Kane's early header before Christian Eriksen snatched a late 2-1 victory for the visitors at the Liberty Stadium.

Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge are Swansea's next highest scorers in the league with three apiece, and Williams has implored the rest of the squad to contribute more in front of goal.

"It is a worry if Wilf doesn't score because we need to chip in with more goals as a team," he said.

"We need to find goals from other places on the pitch. All of us, Wilf included, get a lot of chances and if we go 2-0 up against Spurs I am sure that we can win the game.

"We have got this record from losing from winning positions, but I'm pretty sure that all of them have been one goal and there have been games where we've had a lot of chances after we scored the first goal.

"It's pretty simple really, we need to convert the chances but I don't know how we do that or how we change that.

"I just think the chances we get, the positions we find ourselves in, we have to take them and we all have to do better.

"I don't now how many chances we had - but the positions we get ourselves in we have to do better to convert.

"When you say we have to take our chances you do look at the guys up front as that's what they do, but as a team we need to share the goals around."