Willian and Emerson rumoured to be on their way out of Chelsea

Frank Lampard’s attempt to reshape his Chelsea squad began in earnest last week, when a deal was completed for Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, who will arrive for £38million this summer.

With more signings set to be made, some existing players are destined to leave. Emerson Palmieri and Willian are the latest to be linked with an exit, according to The Sun and the Daily Mail respectively.

Emerson only arrived at Chelsea a little over two years ago, in January 2018. The left-back was signed from Roma but has been in and out of the team, unable to nail down a starting spot.

The Brazilian-born Italian international has made 52 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, but has often found himself acting as understudy to Cesar Azpilicueta.

Juventus and Inter Milan, who are currently battling for the Serie A title, are both interested in signing Emerson, with his agent confirming their interest.

Meanwhile, Willian could also be on his way out of Stamford Bridge after seven years of service. The 31-year-old has been a great servant to the club, making more than 300 appearances and contributing to two Premier League title wins.

Willian joined from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in August 2013 in a surprise move, having previously been on the cusp of signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

With his contract set to expire in a few months, the attacking midfielder could belatedly end up at Spurs, being reunited with his former manager Jose Mourinho.

Juventus are also rumoured to be keen on Willian, who would seemingly prefer to stay in England, having recently announced that he passed his British citizenship test and wants his daughters to grow up in London.

Ziyech’s arrival is likely to impact Willian’s playing time next season, should he choose to say, with the Moroccan also comfortable operating on either flank or through the middle.

