Willian hopes for “good news soon” as agent holds Chelsea contract talks

The Brazil international’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but he is determined to stay.

Willian has been with Chelsea since the summer of 2013, winning two Premier League titles with the club, and has continued to feature regularly under Frank Lampard this season.

But the 31-year-old’s future remains up in the air, with speculation mounting over a possible move to Barcelona or Atletico Madrid at the end of the campaign.

However, Willian made it clear that his intention is to commit his future to the Stamford Bridge club.

"I have stated several times my wish is to stay at Chelsea,” he told Yahoo Sport (via Sky Sports).

“I like the club very much, I feel very welcomed here, as well as my family, and we love living in London.

"However, I'm in the middle of the season and I try not to think about it so as not to lose focus on the field. My agent and the club are talking and I hope we can have some good news soon.

"In transfer windows it is normal to have bids and speculations, especially for players who are in final contract. But my focus is 100 per cent on Chelsea and the season."

