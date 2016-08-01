Willian flattered by Mourinho interest

Willian revealed he was left flattered by interest shown from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, but insists his future lies at Chelsea.

Mourinho signed Willian at Chelsea in 2013, going on to win the Premier League title together in 2014-15.

However, with Mourinho now at United, the Portuguese tactician was keen on luring Willian to Old Trafford for the upcoming season.

But Willian says he is happy at Chelsea, having only recently signed a new four-year deal to remain at Stamford Bridge.

"I have a great relationship with Jose, but I am Chelsea. Of course, when someone like him is interested in you then you are happy," Willian said.

"But I signed the contract because I like being a Chelsea player and I see good things here. I signed a new contract and that shows how much I want to stay here.

"But the simple thing is that I want to win titles. To win titles you have to improve and if we can do that then we have a great chance to win titles this season.

"We have the players to do this - and the manager."

Willian played 45 minutes as Chelsea went down 3-2 to Champions League winners Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

"The game against Madrid was disappointing. We must work hard and when we have the ball then we have to play good football," the 27-year-old said post-game.

"This season it can't be just about defence, defence, defence. We have to play good football and attack."