Wilmots relaxed over De Bruyne's Euro 2016 fitness

Marc Wilmots says Kevin De Bruyne has an intense period of rehabilitation ahead of him but the Belgium coach expects the Manchester City star to be fit and firing at Euro 2016.

De Bruyne suffered knee and ankle ligament damage in the second leg of City's League Cup semi-final against Everton on January 27.

Expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks, the loss of the attacking midfielder is a blow to quadruple-chasing City, who face Liverpool in the League Cup final on February 28 and remain in contention in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Belgium, though, will hope to have the former Chelsea and Wolfsburg man fully fit when they take on Italy, Republic of Ireland and Sweden in Group E of the European Championships in France.

"Concerning Kevin De Bruyne, his comeback is planned for April 15th," national team coach Wilmots told RMC.

"It will be two months before Euro [2016] so there will be no problem, [but] it will be a big job of recovery."

Belgium, who sit top of the FIFA world rankings, are among the favourites to win the tournament.