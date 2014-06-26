Wilmots: We want to win against South Korea

Belgium go head-to-head with bottom side Korea at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo on Thursday, with the European nation's spot in the knockout phase at the FIFA World Cup already secured.

Wins against Algeria and Russia sealed Belgium's passage into the round of 16 and many expect Wilmots to rest key players ahead of a potential meeting with either the United States or Germany.

But the 45-year-old coach has no intention of allowing his side to rest on their laurels.

"The most important in football are the results and to go through," Wilmots told reporters.

"We've played against an Algerian opponent who closed the game against us and opened a lot against Korea.

"Everything depends on the opponent in order to make a great game or not. If we have some spaces we are dangerous as you could see."

Despite back-to-back wins, Belgium are believed to have underperformed in their victories over Algeria (2-1) and Russia (1-0).

However, Wilmots said performances were not overly important as long as Belgium won.

"We are not worried about who plays good or who plays bad," he said. "The thing that I see is that we leave a very few chances to the opponent and that we score each time 1 or 2 goals per game and that we take the points."

Wilmots also played down talk of his team being dark horses to win the competition.

"I was surprised with international media who said previously that we were the outsiders and I was surprised because we never said that," Wilmots said.