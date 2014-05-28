Wilshere expecting to be fit for World Cup

Wilshere fractured his foot during England's 1-0 friendly win over Denmark two months ago and has been restricted to just two substitute appearances so far in his comeback.

But the 22-year-old has still been included in the 23-man squad for the World Cup, which starts next month, and was pleased to have received a show of faith from England manager Roy Hodgson.

"I was nervous. I would have been devastated if I hadn't gone. But it's a great feeling," Wilshere told The Sun.

"It wasn't a call, it was a text. I was at home, it was a great feeling.

"I wasn't fit towards the end of the season, so it was a bit touch and go.

"I think the boss at England knew that - but he had been speaking to (Arsenal manager) Arsene Wenger and he came to the decision that I should go. I'm delighted."

England face friendlies with Peru, Honduras and Ecuador prior to the World Cup, games that Wilshere is keen to use as exercises to help him return to full fitness.

"I'm not match fit. The only way you get match fit is by playing matches," he added.

"So I'm as fit as I can be without playing matches.

"I've done as much as I can, now I just need a few games. It's a different kind of fitness - it comes back quickly.

"If I play in a few of the friendlies, I'll definitely be match fit."