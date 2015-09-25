Wilson signs Manchester United renewal

Manchester United have announced striker James Wilson has signed a new contract until June 2019 with an option to extend for one additional season.

The 19-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire in 2017 and he has now committed his long-term future to the Old Trafford side.

“I am delighted to have signed a new contract and look forward to playing a part in the team for many years to come,” Wilson said.

Wilson progressed through the United youth academy and made his first-team debut in April 2014 in a 3-1 win over Hull City, marking the occasion with two goals.

He netted once in 13 Premier League appearances last season, but the arrival of Anthony Martial from Monaco has limited his opportunities this term.

United boss Louis van Gaal regards him as an important player for the future, however, and was pleased he has lengthened his stay at the club.

“He's one of England's brightest prospects. It's clear to see he has a fine future ahead of him,” the Dutchman stated.

Van Gaal revealed earlier on Friday that United could allow Wilson to leave on loan towards the end of the calendar year, but only if it suits United’s interests.

“He is the natural successor of Martial, but he needs to play. However, Manchester United's interests are always higher than individual interests, so I have doubts about letting him go.

“Maybe we will have to wait until December to see how it is with our club. Are we succeeding in the Champions League? In the Capital One Cup?

“Maybe he shall receive minutes off me because I have to rotate as I did against Ipswich Town and it can also be done in the other matches. I have talked with him and I think we’ll wait until December.”