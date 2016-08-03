Wolfsburg deny Draxler claims

Wolfsburg have denied that they agreed to allow Julian Draxler to leave the club ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

Draxler made the claim in an interview with Bild on Tuesday, saying the club had promised him the opportunity to move.

However, in a statement on Wolfsburg's website, they refuted that suggestion, stating that the player's release clause does not apply until the end of the coming campaign.

"VfL Wolfsburg wish to make it absolutely clear that at no time did those responsible at the club make either written nor oral commitments on the transfer of Julian Draxler within the current transfer period, which is due to end on August 31st, 2016," the statement read.

"This is reiterated by a contractual release clause agreed upon with Julian Draxler and his management, which does not come into effect until summer 2017.

"VfL Wolfsburg will not be selling Julian Draxler during the course of the current transfer period."

Wolfsburg sold Draxler's Germany team-mate Andre Schurrle to Borussia Dortmund last month, but have made a number of signings in recent weeks.