Wolfsburg slam Bendtner laziness, but forgive Draxler

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs has accused Nicklas Bendtner of not "doing his homework" during the mid-season break, but has defended Julian Draxler over a similar lack of fitness.

Draxler, who joined from Schalke in the close-season, and Bendtner were made to do additional running work after Allofs stated the duo failed to follow a set programme during the Bundesliga's hiatus.

However, Allofs stated that Draxler must be allowed some leniency due to it being his first campaign with Wolfsburg, but was less than impressed with Bendtner's attitude.

"We have to see both cases in a different way," Allofs said. "Julian is a young player who has completed his first move in his career. Sadly he didn't give 100 per cent over the past weeks.

"But he was not lazy in any kind. You have to distinguish in this case. In general you can say that we have our rules and you have to stick with them for 100 per cent.

"The consequence is that he has to work a bit more than the others. But again, he is far from being lazy. He is a young player in a new environment. So you have to get new experiences. The subject is already done. No problems there.

"With Nicklas it’s a bit different. He is old enough and completed his tasks only slightly. So you have to speak about it. Sometimes the person understands you, sometimes rather not.

"Nicklas knew what to expect when you don't do your homework in the holidays. It is sad, because he is sending signals."

Bendtner's future at the Volkswagen Arena remains shrouded in doubt and Championship side Hull City are the latest team to be linked with his services.

Steve Bruce - who managed Bendtner at Birmingham City and Sunderland - confirmed his interest in the former Arsenal striker, but concedes he may be outside the club's remit.

"I've had Nicklas twice, I don't know if he is available, people are assuming things," Bruce said. "If he did become available then I would certainly be interested, at this moment I don't think he is.

"Certainly, we wouldn't be able to buy Nicklas and I assume in the Bundesliga he will probably be on too big a salary for us to think about it.

"He's someone I've liked as a player, I've had him twice before. If he was available and came for a tenner a week or whatever I'd be interested!"