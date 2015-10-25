Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich: Robben focused as Caliguri aims for return to the final

Arjen Robben is keen for Bayern Munich to move past the euphoria surrounding their 1000th Bundesliga win and focus on a tough DFB-Pokal trip to holders Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

The Dutchman set the Bavarian giants on the path to the milestone by opening the scoring in the 4-0 triumph over Cologne on Saturday - with the club celebrating the achievement by offering free beer to their supporters.

It was Robben's first game back following a thigh injury that had consigned him to the sidelines for almost two months.

But the former Real Madrid man was quick to cast his eyes on Tuesday's clash with Wolfsburg.

"It's not about records, it's about trophies, and they're not handed out until the end," Robben told Bayern's official website.

"Let's keep calm and carry on - both feet on the ground. There's always a next game - and our next one is a tough one."

Bayern eliminated Nottingen in the first round, while Wolfsburg progressed past Stuttgarter Kickers.

The Bavarian side lost 5-4 on penalties to Wolfsburg in the DFL-Supercup in August but avenged that defeat with a 5-1 thumping of Dieter Hecking's side in the Bundesliga last month.

That started a four-game winless streak for the Pokal holders, which has been turned around with three consecutive wins following the international break.

League victories over Hoffenheim and Darmstadt came either side of a Champions League triumph at home to PSV, and Hecking thinks they could not have had better preparation for the encounter with Pep Guardiola's side.

"After the 1-0 [against Darmstadt], it would have been nice to add a second goal, because it was clear that Darmstadt would do everything in their power right to the end," Hecking said after Saturday's win.

"It's been a good week for us, with three wins and positive prerequisites for the DFB-Pokal game against Bayern."

Daniel Caligiuri - who scored the only goal against Darmstadt with a deflected strike - is confident that Wolfsburg can produce an impressive display and take another step on the road to the final.

"It's going to be a totally different game against Bayern," he told Bundesliga.com.

"We're going to have to get at them from the start and hold our own. We're the DFB-Pokal holders and it's a home game for us so we can go into the game with self-confidence.

"Our aim is to go back to Berlin again."

Bayern could be boosted by the return of Medhi Benatia who, on Sunday, took part in full training for the first time since suffering a thigh injury against Hoffenheim in August.

However, Mario Gotze and Franck Ribery are still out, while Sebastian Rode is a doubt.