Woodburn signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn has signed a new "long-term" contract at Anfield, the club have announced.

The 18-year-old has reportedly put pen to paper on a five-year deal, having broken into the first-team squad under Jurgen Klopp over the past year.

He made his debut against Sunderland in the Premier League last November and went on to make nine appearances in all competitions in 2016-17, becoming Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer in his second senior appearance in a League Cup tie with Leeds United.

Woodburn made headlines in September by scoring a stunning winner on his senior Wales debut in a World Cup qualifier with Austria, though they failed to reach the finals in Russia.

"I'm over the moon."

"It's an unbelievable feeling to sign a new contract with Liverpool," Woodburn told Liverpool's official website.

"This is the club I want to stay at and be here as long as possible. When I was told, all I wanted to do was sign the contract.

"It feels good. Now I just want to carry on and hopefully show the manager what I can do."

Woodburn has featured just once for Liverpool this season, but is hoping to add to that number and enjoy youth-team success.

"I think there is loads of room for improvement. I've just got to keep working and trying in training every day and hopefully I will improve," he added.

"Defending and maybe getting a few more goals [are what I want to improve]. Just trying to come in with the first team and play like a first-team player.

"But I think I've grown as a player and matured physically and technically, and grown in confidence.

"For the rest of this season, my aim is just to carry on, try to play as many games for the Under-19s and first team. Hopefully I will get some more appearances for the first team and progress in the U19 Champions League."