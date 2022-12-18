World Cup 2022: How many trophies has Lionel Messi won in his career?

Lionel Messi has confirmed that Sunday's World Cup final against France in Qatar will be his last in the game's grandest tournament.

At the age of 35, the seven-time Ballon d'Or has the chance to add the World Cup trophy to his impressive collection of silverware and round off an extraordinary career with the greatest prize of all.

But how many trophies has he won so far?

Although he now plays his club football for Paris Saint-Germain, Messi spent the majority of his career at Barcelona.

During his time at the Catalan club, Messi won a record 35 trophies: 10 LaLiga titles, seven Copas del Rey, four Champions Leagues, eight Spanish Supercopas, three UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

Now in his second season at PSG, he has added two more: one Ligue 1 title and a Trophee des Champions.

And for Argentina, a long wait for silverware with the senior side ended in 2021 as Lionel Scaloni's side beat Brazil to win the Copa America. They then beat Italy this year to claim the newly formed CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions.

Messi also has an Olympic gold medal for Argentina's Under-23 side and an U-20 World Cup to his name.

In total, he has 37 club trophies and four for Argentina – two at senior level.