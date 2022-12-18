World Cup 2022: How many trophies has Lionel Messi won in his career?
Lionel Messi is looking to add the World Cup trophy to his growing collection of silverware. So how many titles has he won?
Lionel Messi has confirmed that Sunday's World Cup final against France in Qatar will be his last in the game's grandest tournament.
At the age of 35, the seven-time Ballon d'Or has the chance to add the World Cup trophy to his impressive collection of silverware and round off an extraordinary career with the greatest prize of all.
But how many trophies has he won so far?
Although he now plays his club football for Paris Saint-Germain, Messi spent the majority of his career at Barcelona.
During his time at the Catalan club, Messi won a record 35 trophies: 10 LaLiga titles, seven Copas del Rey, four Champions Leagues, eight Spanish Supercopas, three UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups.
Now in his second season at PSG, he has added two more: one Ligue 1 title and a Trophee des Champions.
And for Argentina, a long wait for silverware with the senior side ended in 2021 as Lionel Scaloni's side beat Brazil to win the Copa America. They then beat Italy this year to claim the newly formed CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions.
Messi also has an Olympic gold medal for Argentina's Under-23 side and an U-20 World Cup to his name.
In total, he has 37 club trophies and four for Argentina – two at senior level.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.