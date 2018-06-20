World Cup hosts Russia qualify as Egypt make early exit

Russia have sealed a place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup, with Egypt heading out after Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia in Group A.

Stanislav Cherchesov's side have been the surprise package of the tournament, thumping Saudi Arabia 5-0 on opening night before upsetting Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday.

That left Russia in a commanding position and when Luis Suarez marked his 100th Uruguay appearance with a goal, the Barcelona star secured progression for the Celeste.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt join Morocco in heading home from the World Cup after failing to take any points from their two matches to date.

Uruguay take on Russia in Samara on Monday in a match that will decide the group winners.

Both sides are likely in for tough second-round encounters, though, with Portugal and Spain the favourites to progress from Group B, though Iran will look to spring a surprise.