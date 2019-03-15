"Would be greatest Champions League victory, bar none" – Manchester United fans surprisingly confident about Barcelona
By Joe Brewin
Here's what Reds have been saying after being picked to do battle with Big Bad Barça in the Champions League quarter-finals...
It's comfortably the toughest draw in the Champions League quarter-finals for Manchester United – but heck, at least it wasn't City.
That fate befell poor Tottenham, who won't particularly relish the chance to face Pepe Guardiola's mob three times in the space of 12 April days.
United, meanwhile, have renewed vivgour about them after their sensational last-gasp victory over PSG in the last 16, becoming the first team in UEFA competition history to overturn a 2-0 first-leg home defeat thanks to Marcus Rashford's VAR-assisted penalty.
Funnily, enough, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have quite the different feel about them to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United (Richard Jolly with something excellent on that yesterday, by the way).
Having toppled the Parisians against all odds, United fans are seemingly more optimistic about their prospects than at any other time since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. So here's a general mood from what's being chatted about post-draw...
Just imagine if we were to beat Liverpool in the semi-final and then Manchester City in the final. Off the back of beating PSG and Barcelona in the knock-out rounds and Juve in the groups. Would be the greatest Champions League victory in history, bar none. #mufc— UTDST. (@utdstreet) March 15, 2019
We beat Juventus and knocked out PSG, people said it couldn’t be done! Bring on Barca @ManUtd@utdxtra#UCLdraw#MUFC#GGMU#UTFR— Tom Bloxham (@TomBloxham) March 15, 2019
If Ajax can do that at the Bernabeu, there’s no reason we can’t turn it around in Paris. We have to believe. Come on United! #mufc— United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 5, 2019
If it was a one leg game i’ll be scared but in a two leg game we can edge barca #mufc— Quincy!?* (@Quivcy) March 15, 2019
Bring on Barcelona. Another good reason to show the world what a resilient club @ManUtd are ! #mufc#UCLdraw#ucl— I b r a h M a l (@ibrahimmalcolm) March 15, 2019
They said we won't get out of the group. We did.
They said we won't reach the QFs. We did.
Now they're saying we won't beat uefalona. We will. BELIEVE!!!#UCLdraw#UCL#GGMU#MUFC— Mhlengwe. (@HumbaM_17) March 15, 2019
See what we mean?
