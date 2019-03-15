Trending

"Would be greatest Champions League victory, bar none" – Manchester United fans surprisingly confident about Barcelona

By

Here's what Reds have been saying after being picked to do battle with Big Bad Barça in the Champions League quarter-finals...

Manchester United Barcelona

It's comfortably the toughest draw in the Champions League quarter-finals for Manchester United – but heck, at least it wasn't City. 

That fate befell poor Tottenham, who won't particularly relish the chance to face Pepe Guardiola's mob three times in the space of 12 April days.

United, meanwhile, have renewed vivgour about them after their sensational last-gasp victory over PSG in the last 16, becoming the first team in UEFA competition history to overturn a 2-0 first-leg home defeat thanks to Marcus Rashford's VAR-assisted penalty.

Funnily, enough, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have quite the different feel about them to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United (Richard Jolly with something excellent on that yesterday, by the way). 

Having toppled the Parisians against all odds, United fans are seemingly more optimistic about their prospects than at any other time since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. So here's a general mood from what's being chatted about post-draw...

THEN READ... There's a secret – and very potent – weapon that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used to transform Manchester United

See what we mean? 