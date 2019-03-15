"Would be greatest Champions League victory, bar none" – Manchester United fans surprisingly confident about Barcelona

It's comfortably the toughest draw in the Champions League quarter-finals for Manchester United – but heck, at least it wasn't City.

That fate befell poor Tottenham, who won't particularly relish the chance to face Pepe Guardiola's mob three times in the space of 12 April days.

United, meanwhile, have renewed vivgour about them after their sensational last-gasp victory over PSG in the last 16, becoming the first team in UEFA competition history to overturn a 2-0 first-leg home defeat thanks to Marcus Rashford's VAR-assisted penalty.

Funnily, enough, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have quite the different feel about them to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United (Richard Jolly with something excellent on that yesterday, by the way).

Having toppled the Parisians against all odds, United fans are seemingly more optimistic about their prospects than at any other time since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. So here's a general mood from what's being chatted about post-draw...

Just imagine if we were to beat Liverpool in the semi-final and then Manchester City in the final. Off the back of beating PSG and Barcelona in the knock-out rounds and Juve in the groups. Would be the greatest Champions League victory in history, bar none. #mufc— UTDST. (@utdstreet) March 15, 2019

If Ajax can do that at the Bernabeu, there’s no reason we can’t turn it around in Paris. We have to believe. Come on United! #mufc— United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 5, 2019

If it was a one leg game i’ll be scared but in a two leg game we can edge barca #mufc— Quincy!?* (@Quivcy) March 15, 2019

Bring on Barcelona. Another good reason to show the world what a resilient club @ManUtd are ! #mufc#UCLdraw#ucl— I b r a h M a l (@ibrahimmalcolm) March 15, 2019

They said we won't get out of the group. We did.



They said we won't reach the QFs. We did.



Now they're saying we won't beat uefalona. We will. BELIEVE!!!#UCLdraw#UCL#GGMU#MUFC— Mhlengwe. (@HumbaM_17) March 15, 2019

See what we mean?