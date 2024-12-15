‘Maybe I’ll be signed by Wrexham, who knows? English football would suit me – if an offer came, I wouldn’t think twice, I’d go immediately’ Euro 2024 cult hero reveals his UK dream

When Martin Adam emerged from the bench in Hungary’s opening game of Euro 2024, a million internet memes followed.

Standing 6ft 3in tall with a huge red beard, the targetman quickly became a cult hero all over Europe, described as ‘an absolute unit’ and ‘the Hungarian Viking’.

Hailing from the village of Forraskut, his overnight fame took some getting used to, as he appeared as a sub in all three of Hungary's games at the tournament.

Cult hero of the year

Martin Adam (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam was interviewed for the awards issue of FourFourTwo magazine, after being named our cult hero of the year.

“I don’t like to be the centre of attention, but I seemed to become very popular,” he said of his summer. “There was a tall guy with a big beard who many found out existed for the first time.

Kenilworth Road (Image credit: Alamy)

“You just have to know how to handle it – I’m a laidback guy, so it wasn’t an issue. Some make fun of my appearance, but this is how I look.”

The targetman was a prolific goalscorer in Hungary with Paks – two-and-a-half years ago, he almost joined Luton Town.

“They wanted to sign me, but I still had to collect employment points to obtain a permit to work there,” he revealed. “That restriction’s since been removed, so I was unlucky.”

He eventually moved to South Korea with Ulsan HD, then earned a switch to Greek side Asteras Tripolis after his appearance at the Euros.

That didn’t go well, though: he left by mutual consent in November, without scoring a league goal.

“Some people thought I’d win games on my own because of the summer hype, but my performance was far from that – I was quickly rebuked in the local press,” he said.

“I was waiting for positive momentum, but I know how much work I’m putting in to try to turn things around. I chose to return to Hungary rather than sit on a bench in Greece every weekend.”

Next up: Wrexham?

Ryan Reynolds, Phil Parkinson and Rob McElhenney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam has since been looking for his next move, and the UK remains a dream – even League One, where Wrexham are chasing promotion under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“I think English football would suit me – if an offer came, I wouldn’t think twice, I’d go immediately,” he said.

“Who knows? Maybe I could be signed by Wrexham! Jokes aside, I’m well known in Hungary and the Far East, so I’ll probably get offers from there. I want to prove myself to everyone in 2025, but primarily to myself.”

The full interview with Adam is in this month’s FourFourTwo magazine.