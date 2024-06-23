Euro 2024: Scotland eliminated after last-ditch Hungary goal

Scotland are out of Euro 2024 after finishing bottom of Group A, having conceded a 100th-minute goal to Hungary in their third and final game

Scotland players dejected after defeat to Hungary and elimination from Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland have crashed out of Euro 2024 following Kevin Csoboth's injury-time strike for Hungary in Group A, which left Steve Clarke's side without a win from their three games in Germany.

Scotland’s heavy defeat to Germany in the opening game had been followed by a draw against Switzerland, which while creditable, left them realistically in need of a victory here to make it past the group stage for the first time in their history – at least, if they weren’t to face an anxious wait on other results.

