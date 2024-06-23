Euro 2024: Scotland eliminated after last-ditch Hungary goal

Scotland have crashed out of Euro 2024 following Kevin Csoboth's injury-time strike for Hungary in Group A, which left Steve Clarke's side without a win from their three games in Germany.

Scotland’s heavy defeat to Germany in the opening game had been followed by a draw against Switzerland, which while creditable, left them realistically in need of a victory here to make it past the group stage for the first time in their history – at least, if they weren’t to face an anxious wait on other results.

Former European powerhouse Hungary had meanwhile lost against their other Group A opponents and sat bottom of the group without even the slight chance of going through as a third-placed side to fall back on. That set up a potentially fascinating encounter in which a draw would have been of no major use to either side.

Kevin Csoboth goal ends Scotland hopes of last 16

The Group A encounter was scrappy, tense and rather low quality throughout, with Scotland particularly struggling to create clear-cut chances.

The game was seriously marred by an apparent collision in the Scotland box that saw Baranabas Varga taken off on a stretcher and replaced after a lengthy stoppage, with play resuming and the game played to completion. At time of writing, no further update is available on his condition.

The game seemed to be headed for a goalless draw that did little to nothing for either side, and Scotland got a reprieve as a Csoboth strike hit the post - but he made no mistake as he converted a late strike in the tenth minute of injury time. Hungary must now wait to see whether three points is enough to put them through to the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Scotland ended their 23-year wait for a major tournament appearance at Euro 2021 having failed to qualify for either a Euros or a World Cup since going to France 98.

However, this early departure from the tournament marks the 12th time they have failed to make it past the group stage and into the knockouts - in 12 attempts.

Hungary had been exiles from the big stage for even longer before qualifying for Euro 2016, with their previous major tournament outing coming at the 1986 World Cup. This is however their third straight appearance at a European Championship finals.

