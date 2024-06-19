Euro 2024: Who is Hungary striker Martin Adam?

By
published

So who is Martin Adam? The Hungary forward has attracted attention for his unique appearance

Hungary striker Martin Adam
Hungary striker Martin Adam has attracted attention on social media (Image credit: Getty Images)

So who is Hungary striker Martin Adam? The powerful forward has been made a meme on social media after his Euro 2024 appearance as a substitute against Switzerland.

At 6ft 3in, with a bushy ginger beard and a no-nonsense buzz-cut, the 29-year-old looks more like a seasoned non-league player than an established international.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.