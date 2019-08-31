Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Xherdan Shaqiri's status at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Xherdan Shaqiri remains a key player at Anfield.

The Switzerland international has not appeared in any of Liverpool's first three matches in 2019/20.

Signed from Stoke last summer, Shaqiri was a bit-part player in his debut season on Merseyside.

However, Klopp is adamant that the former Inter man has a role to play this term.

"Shaq is training well. In training Shaq doesn’t have to show anything special in any way. He just has to keep his level. We need him, he knows that," Klopp said ahead of Saturday's trip to Burnley.

“Is he the happiest player? I don’t think so. Does he show that? No.”

Liverpool will be looking to make it four wins from four when they travel to Turf Moor on Saturday.

READ MORE

Why the English midfield stereotype is dead – as Jordan Henderson proves

How Shkodran Mustafi became the awkward problem Arsenal fans couldn't take anymore

How realistic is a salary cap for clubs in the Football League? We asked an expert…