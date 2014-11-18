Yanga-Mbiwa doubtful for Roma with thigh injury

Roma go into the game second in the table, three points behind leaders Juventus after 11 matches.

But they will likely have to contend without Yanga-Mbiwa, after it was revealed on Tuesday that he had sustained the problem.

"Yanga-Mbiwa underwent medical tests today that confirmed a grade one strain to his right thigh," a statement said.

"The player has already started treatment for the injury."

The France international moved on loan to Roma from Newcastle United during the last transfer window and has made nine league appearances so far this season.

Roma have not placed a timescale on the defender's recovery, but this weekend's game may come to soon and he could miss the crucial UEFA Champions League fixture with CSKA Moscow next Tuesday.