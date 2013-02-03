Yanga-Mbiwa replaces Varane in France squad
By app
France coach Didier Deschamps has called up Newcastle defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa after a thigh injury ruled Raphael Varane out of Wednesday's friendly against Germany, the French Federation said on Sunday.
The uncapped 19-year-old Varane picked up a muscle injury during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Granada in la Liga on Saturday.
"Real Madrid and France doctors agreed that the player was not fit enough to play in the coming days," a statement read.
The 23-year-old Yanga-Mbiwa, who joined Newcastle from Montpellier during the transfer window, has three international caps.
