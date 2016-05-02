Yarmolenko will not go to Everton or Stoke - Dynamo president

Dynamo Kiev's president Ihor Surkis is prepared to sell Andriy Yarmolenko, but only to a "top club" and not Everton or Stoke City.

Ukraine international Yarmolenko has been persistently linked with a move to the Premier League, with Everton having been reportedly close to his signature before the 2015-16 season.

Surkis will listen to offers for the 26-year-old, who signed a contract with Dynamo until 2020 last October, once again at the end of the campaign, but says the price will need to be right.

However, the president ruled out suggestions Yarmolenko could end up at either Everton or Stoke.

"I'm not sure that Yarmolenko will leave Dynamo in the summer. The situation compared to last year is completely different. For example, Borussia Dortmund came to us two days before the transfer window closed," Surkis told Futbol 1.

"If we get an offer that satisfies Dynamo and Yarmolenko wants to go to the club, I will let him. My position is that we should not let Yarmolenko go to such clubs as Everton and Stoke City.

"Dynamo is Dynamo and Stoke City is Stoke. We're playing in the Champions League, and Stoke City are fighting for survival.

"I, as president of the club, had a winter offer from China completely arranged, but Yarmolenko did not even come to the meeting with the sports director of the Chinese squad. Andriy said that he wants to play in the Bundesliga and the English Premier League.

"All the talk will begin after the European Championship. I believe that there he will show himself in all his glory.

"At 26 it is time to move to a top club. He is a top footballer so should try and go to a top club."