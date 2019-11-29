Yedlin a doubt for Newcastle’s clash with Manchester City

Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin is a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The United States international has a hip problem and could join central defender Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) on the sidelines, while Matt Ritchie is expected to be out until the end of January after undergoing a second bout of ankle surgery.

However, fellow midfielder Sean Longstaff is available once again after completing a three-match ban following his sending-off against Wolves.

City are still without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who suffered a thigh injury in last week’s defeat of Chelsea.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva is back in Premier League action after serving a one-match domestic suspension.

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko remains on the sidelines after minor knee surgery while centre-back Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane (both knee) are long-term casualties.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Dummett, Willems, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Lejeune, Hayden, Shelvey, S. Longstaff, Ki, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton, Muto, Gayle.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, Angelino, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Sterling, D Silva, B Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus.