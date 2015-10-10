Yesil eyes Liverpool return

German striker Samed Yesil hopes the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager can help him fight his way into contention.

Yesil, 21, is out on a season-long loan at Swiss club FC Luzern having failed to impress Brendan Rodgers.

But the striker, who has never made a Premier League appearance, hopes Klopp's arrival leads to a change of fortunes.

"Probably I am coming back to the Reds and I am pretty excited about it because obviously he is German and I am a German as well," Yesil told Omnisport.

"So the communication will be a lot easier for me. In addition he is a guy that supports young players and that excites me as well."

Yesil, who has also spent time at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, described Klopp's attacking style as "one of the best".

He also backed the former Borussia Dortmund coach to help Liverpool back to their successful ways.

"Ever since it was announced that Brendan Rodgers was no longer in charge of Liverpool, I checked almost every hour to see who would step into his footsteps," Yesil said.

"Yesterday I realised that Jurgen Klopp, who I know from the Bundesliga, is going to be Rodgers' successor for at least three years.

"I hope that things are changing for Liverpool in a positive way now. As he proved in Germany, Klopp is a great coach. It's a good decision to get him."