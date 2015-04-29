Yorke: Van Gaal will be satisfied with season

Manchester United have struggled for consistency but former striker Dwight Yorke believes manager Louis van Gaal will be satisfied with how the 2014-15 campaign has panned out.

United - fourth in the standings with four matches remaining - are set to go a second consecutive season without Premier League silverware, though Van Gaal is on track to achieve what he was appointed to do - guide the Manchester club back into the UEFA Champions League.

And with that in mind, Yorke feels it is job done for Van Gaal, who has spent the season trying to integrate new signings Angel di Maria, Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind, as well as a new philosophy.

"I think he'll be reasonably happy. I think the manager will think it could have been a lot better," said Yorke, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his four years in Manchester.

"It's been a difficult transition for him coming to the club, but you can see the progress he has made in the last three or four months where the team has picked up results, and certainly our aim, we know that we're a bit off in terms of winning the Premier League.

"But getting the UEFA Champions League spot was the main aim and we're on course to do that with four games to go.

"The manager knows winning the Premier League is going to be a huge challenge but getting into the Champions League is a good base for us to start again."

United host West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday.