'You can't compare apples with pears' - Van Gaal plays down Rashford-Ronaldo comparisons

Comparisons between Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo are wide of the mark, says Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal.

Teenager Rashford has proved a sensation at United this season, netting six goals in 11 matches across all competitions after being thrown into the first team against Midtjylland in the Europa League round of 32.

The 18-year-old has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise stuttering season, although Wednesday's 2-1 victory at West Ham - in which Rashford scored a stunning opener - booked a place in the FA Cup semi-finals against Everton.

Rashford's form has prompted some to suggest a semblance with Ronaldo when he burst onto the scene at Old Trafford after being signed by Alex Ferguson.

"You can't compare apples with pears, we have to wait and see," Van Gaal said.

"It is fantastic what Marcus has done so far, but you cannot compare him with Ronaldo, who also played in a different position.

"He was not a striker when he was at Manchester United, I believe."

A lengthy injury list means Van Gaal has had to use a number of untested young players at United this season, and the manager claims his reputation for trusting in youth was one of the reasons he was appointed.

"This opens the chance for youngsters and Manchester United believes in youngsters, as do I," he said.

"This was also one of the arguments as to why they have selected me, so it is not new for me that it is happening, but I'm very happy that we have the ability to pick up youngsters out of the academy."