Young waiting on United contract

Manchester United winger Ashley Young revealed he is yet to be offered a new contract to remain at Old Trafford.

Young enjoyed a return to form under manager Louis van Gaal last term, keeping Angel di Maria out of the stating line-up towards the back end of the season.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have signed new deals and Young appeared next in line, though the Englishman is still waiting to extend his time in Manchester as he enters the final year of his contract.

"I think a lot of people thought I had it done, but I haven't," said the 30-year-old. "It's in the club's hands now so I'll have to see how it goes.

"I want to go out and play and at the moment I'm on tour so I'm trying to enjoy myself.

"I'm at one of the biggest clubs in the world so I want to stay here as long as possible. That's exactly what I want to do. I hope we can sort things out. There have been preliminary talks, so I'm just looking to go out on the pitch and leave my agent to take care of that."

Young was a regular last season, making 26 Premier League appearances - the most he has managed since leaving Aston Villa in 2011 - as United finished fourth to reach the UEFA Champions League qualifying round.

"I was delighted with how things went last season but that was last season," he said. "This is a new season and I have to take the confidence that I had and build on it again. I hope it’ll go as well as last season.

"These days you have to be able to play in one or two positions and last season the manager wanted me to play as a wing-back. I think I adjusted to that well.

"When you have quality from back to front and have players who can play in different positions, then that can only be good for the squad. I've had to slot in to different positions for him. Last season I even ended up at left-back, and that's new for me, but I know I can go out there and do a job.

"I'm a player who wants to be playing every week. I'm getting to the back end of the age scale and I'm beginning to feel it, but I still want to play every week."