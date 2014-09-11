Zabaleta racing to be fit for Arsenal encounter

Manuel Pellegrini's men visit the Emirates Stadium for their fourth match of the season looking to bounce back from a shock 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Stoke City last time out.

Zabaleta picked up a knock in a challenge during Argentina's 4-2 win over Germany last week - Arsenal's Lukas Podolski the perpetrator.

However, the full-back is confident of making a full recovery ahead of City's trip to north London.

"It was a hard tackle and I still have some discomfort but it’s getting better each day," he said. "I’ve been doing some running on my own earlier in the week but I'll be fine for the game.

"I still have a couple more days before we play and by then I should be fully fit."

Zabaleta has made just one appearance for City so far this season, playing the full 90 minutes as the Premier League champions beat Liverpool 3-1.